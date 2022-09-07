Menu
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Xbox Series S Quality, Performance Modes Comparison Confirms Dynamic Resolution Range and More

Francesco De Meo
Sep 7, 2022
Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 patch introduced a new Performance Mode on Xbox Series S which seems to work rather well, judging from a new comparison video shared online.

The new comparison video, which has been put together by MotoGamesTV, compares the game's Quality Mode, which was the only display mode available on Xbox Series S until patch 1.6, and Performance Mode. This mode targets 60 FPS at 900p with dynamic resolution scaling with an 800p, 1080p resolution range and mostly succeeds at keeping the target frame rate.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 patch has gone live yesterday on PC and consoles, and it will be the last one to support previous generation consoles. The update introduces new content as well as cross-progression features and plenty of bug fixes:

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

Wardrobe

Wardrobe allows you to change the appearance of your outfit without changing your armor stats. You can create up to 6 outfits using the pieces of clothing you own by accessing the wardrobe in any of V's apartments and safehouses and then switch between them in the Inventory panel.

3 New Gigs

Fixers will give you 3 new gigs:

  • Concrete Cage Trap
  • Desperate Measures
  • Nasty Hangover

Cross-progression

Added a Cyberpunk 2077 Cross-progression feature between platforms. Your latest saves will be automatically uploaded to the cloud so you can continue where you left off easily on other platforms. Cross-progression provides the latest save for every save type (Quick, Auto, Manual, etc.). Feature becomes available after you log in with your account (from Main Menu or the in-game Load Game menu). Cross-progression may be limited when it comes to console versions with regional restrictions, you can find more details here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game's only expansion, Phantom Liberty, will launch next year on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

