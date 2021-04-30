Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.22 Performance Improvements on Consoles Showcased In New Videos

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.22 patch has been released this week on PC and consoles, introducing new bug fixes and performance improvements that seem to be bigger on PlayStation consoles.

ElAnalisteDeBits put together some new comparison videos that showcase the game's performance with the latest patch on old and current generation consoles. The improvements are way more noticeable in the PlayStation 4 version of the game, as it seems like framerate is more stable than before.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 Introduces Performance and Stability Improvements and More

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.22 patch doesn't seem to have changed much in the Xbox One version of the game, as performance seems to be pretty much the same as it was in the previous version of the game.

Seeing better improvements in the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 isn't particularly surprising, as the game has been removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after release due to its many technical issues, and it has yet to come back. Last month, CDPR VP of business development Michal Nowakowski commented on the matter, saying that every patch brings the game closer to going back to the PlayStation Store.

We have published several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store. However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we’re closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let’s wait and see.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.