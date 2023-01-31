Cyberpunk 2077 New PC Update Introduces NVIDIA DLSS 3 And Reflex Support

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is now live on PC, introducing support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex to the game for increased performance and visual quality, as well as reduced latency on supported hardware.

The new update, which is around 6 GB big for the Steam version and won't change its version, doesn't seem to introduce much else, according to a post shared on the game's official website. For owners of NVIDIA RTX 4000 series graphics cards, however, the additions of DLSS 3 and Reflex support should be more than enough. More information about how to enable DLSS Frame Generation can be found on this support page.

An update for #Cyberpunk 2077 is out on PC. It adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Support article on DLSS: https://t.co/yGoihGDVMZ Note: If you're using GOG GALAXY, please make sure to update the app. pic.twitter.com/GiUc8XPVLW — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 31, 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The game's first and only scheduled expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be released sometime this year on PC and current generation consoles only.

