Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Will Be CD Projekt Red’s Biggest Expansion To Date

Cyberpunk 2077 will get expanded later this year with the Phantom Liberty expansion, and it sounds like fans of the open-world role-playing game by CD Projekt Red will be in for a threat, as it will be the studio's largest expansion to date.

Speaking with Polish publication Parkiet, as spotted by Reddit user pablo397 CD Projekt Red IR Manager Marek Bugdoł revealed that the expansion will be the studio's biggest yet, which is definitely exciting, considering it should be bigger than the massive Blood and Wine expansion of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While he couldn't say when the marketing campaign for the expansion will begin or when exactly it will release, Marek Bugdoł said that the studio is happy about the current state of the expansion, so it definitely sounds like things are proceeding smoothly.

We asked the company when the add-on marketing campaign would start. – We do not provide this information – replies Marek Bugdoł from the investor relations department of CD Projekt. The release date is also unknown. However, the studio confirms that the work is going according to plan. – Yes, we feel comfortable with the current state of work on the add-on – informs the representative of CD Projekt. He adds that it will be the biggest addition in the studio's history

Cyberpunk 2077's first and only expansion, Phantom Liberty, was officially announced during The Game Awards 2022 last month. The new adventure will take place in a district called Dogtown and feature new character Reed, who is voiced by renowned actor Idris Elba.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. We will keep you updated on the Phantom Liberty expansion as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.