Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Expands Hacking Options

A new Cyberpunk 2077 that has been released online today introduces new hacking options.

The City H4ck mod introduces new options that allow players to open and unlock any door, turn on and off any device found in the city, open car doors from a distance, and more. Unfortunately, the mod doesn't allow players to open doors that are permanently locked, as they do not register as doors.

What does this do?

It adds a menu to your game that allows you to control certain aspects of items in the city, as if you had the key to the city from the mayor. This includes:

Open, Close, Unlock, Unseal any door.

This is especially useful if you'd like to explore completed mission areas which are by default off-limits after the mission is over.

Turn on, off or cut power to any device

This includes vending machines, drop point terminals, cameras, turrets, computer screens, elevator panels, traffic lights, and more.

Mess with vehicles

Open/close all vehicle doors, hoods, trucks, etc.

Open/close vehicle windows

Detach all vehicle parts

Lock/Unlock all doors

Requirements

This mod requires at least version 1.8.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 Cyber Engine Tweaks mod.

How to Install

Extract the ZIP file to Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\plugins\cyber_engine_tweaks\mods

How to Use

The mod window will appear by default when opening the CET console. If you'd like to toggle it's visibility, you can use the F2 key.

Actions like opening doors, affecting cars, etc. are dependent on you looking at the object you'd like to affect in the game.