Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Expands Hacking Options
A new Cyberpunk 2077 that has been released online today introduces new hacking options.
The City H4ck mod introduces new options that allow players to open and unlock any door, turn on and off any device found in the city, open car doors from a distance, and more. Unfortunately, the mod doesn't allow players to open doors that are permanently locked, as they do not register as doors.
What does this do?
It adds a menu to your game that allows you to control certain aspects of items in the city, as if you had the key to the city from the mayor. This includes:
Open, Close, Unlock, Unseal any door.
This is especially useful if you'd like to explore completed mission areas which are by default off-limits after the mission is over.
Turn on, off or cut power to any device
This includes vending machines, drop point terminals, cameras, turrets, computer screens, elevator panels, traffic lights, and more.
Mess with vehicles
- Open/close all vehicle doors, hoods, trucks, etc.
- Open/close vehicle windows
- Detach all vehicle parts
- Lock/Unlock all doors
Requirements
This mod requires at least version 1.8.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 Cyber Engine Tweaks mod.
How to Install
Extract the ZIP file to Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\plugins\cyber_engine_tweaks\mods
How to Use
The mod window will appear by default when opening the CET console. If you'd like to toggle it's visibility, you can use the F2 key.
Actions like opening doors, affecting cars, etc. are dependent on you looking at the object you'd like to affect in the game.
The permanently locked doors found in Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be opened yet, but the Teleport FWD - Lockdoorsnomore mod allows players to teleport through them and access other normally not explorable areas.
Lua Script to be installed with cyber-engine-tweaks for a small teleport through walls and doors to access hidden or inaccessible areas of the game.
The script will push your position forward in the direction you are looking.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
