Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Provide a More Challenging Late Game, Fix Crowd Issues

New Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been shared online in the past few days further improve the experience of the role-playing game developed by CD Projekt RED.

The first new mod is actually a new preset for the Full Gameplay Rebalance mod that not only rebalances the game but also improves enemy AI. The new preset introduces some new tweaks that are meant to make the game fairer in the beginning but more challenging towards the end of it.

A common issue with CP77 is that the beginning of the game is too hard, and endgame is too easy. "Hard" is definitely subjective, but what I'm trying to say is that the difficulty curve starts off pretty aggressive and only gets easier from there. While FGR does a greatjob in minimizing this, the issue is still present. I've created a script that dynamically adjusts your incoming and outgoing damage depending on your level, so the beginning is FAIR (not to be confused with "easy") and endgame is more challenging. Once the player exceeds level 15, the script no longer effects V's incoming damage and the game difficulty is fully controlled by FGR's config file.

The second new recently released Cyberpunk 2077 mod addresses a crowd issue that has been introduced by patch 1.3 which makes crowds disappear when turning around. This mod makes it so that NPCs quickly respawn again after they have despawned due to the bug. You can check out the mod in action below and download it from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.