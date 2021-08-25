Cyberpunk 2077 Full Gameplay Rebalance Mod Improves Enemy AI and More

A massive Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay rebalance mod has been released online, introducing tons of tweaks to the experience.

The Full Gameplay Rebalance mod attempts to fix everything that is wrong with the gameplay while keeping changes to the minimum. The biggest change is the removal of scaling, which leads to a lot of issues in the vanilla game.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Update Offers First Free DLC, Patch Notes Detail Huge List of Fixes [Update]

In the base game, both you and the enemies gain stats as you level up. Here's the base stats for V and enemies at level 1 and level 50 on Very Hard: Level 1 V: 100 hp, 65-100 dps

Level 1 enemy: ~200 hp, 50 dps Level 50 V: 345 hp, >5k dps

Level 50 enemy: >10k hp, 850 dps As you can see, without any upgrades, V is much weaker than enemies at level 50 than they are at level 1. This causes a number of issues, so I have removed this entirely. This is by far the largest change, and required a fair bit of reduction in perks, items, etc. that just flat out increased stats like damage, health, crit chance, etc.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Rebalance mod also introduces plenty of AI improvements, which considerably improve the combat experience.

Sneaking: Enemies can see upwards. This is why sneaking was very easy with jumping legs. Enemies could only see at like a 25 degree angle upwards.

This is why sneaking was very easy with jumping legs. Enemies could only see at like a 25 degree angle upwards. Increased silenced gunshot listening radius. Was only 3 meters before. You could be shooting almost right next to someone and they couldn't hear you. Option to increase max range at which enemies can see you.

Enemies no longer instantly detect you when turning off cameras, jacking in, opening doors, overriding turrets, etc. When an enemy was detecting you and you performed one of these actions, their detection meter would fill instantly.

For the full list of changes introduced by the Cyberpunk 2077 Full Gameplay Rebalance mod, and to download it, you can head over to Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia worldwide.