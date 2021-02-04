Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Fixes Quests, Dialer and Shards Menus

A new Cyberpunk 2077 that has been released online recently fixes one of the most annoying issues still present in the game.

The Sorted Menus mod tweaks the sorting for the dialer, quests, and shards menus, finally introducing alphabetical sorting for the dialer and the shards menu, and level sorting for quests.

Tweaks sorting options for a few in-game menus. Changes Dialer menu: fixed broken alphabetical sorting

Quests menu: sorting by timestamp replaced with sorting by level (ascending)

Shards menu: sorting by timestamp replaced with alphabetical sorting More to come!

How to install

Check the redscript github page for integration instructions or brief guide below: Cyberpunk 2077\engine\tools folder (if you do not have tools folder create it manually) Download redscript release zip and put scc.exe intofolder (if you do not have tools folder create it manually)

Create Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config\base\scripts.ini file and put these lines inside: [Scripts]

EnableCompilation = "true" Unpack the mod archive into the game folder. Keep in mind that the mod version always equals minimal required redscript version.

The Cyberpunk 2077 menu issues are relatively small, compared to everything that is still left to fix in the game, so they are likely low on the priority list. Last month, CD Projekt RED released the first major update which introduced stability fixes and performance optimizations.

In this update we focused on various stability improvements, which you can find outlined in the patch notes below. We will continue this work in patch 1.2 and other upcoming updates. At the same time we will keep fixing the bugs you encounter and listening to your feedback on how to improve the overall game experience.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.