Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Fast Travel Real Time Dynamic Camera Transitions
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online this week introduces new fast travel features that make the experience more immersive.
The GTA Travel mod replaces the fast travel loading screens with real time dynamic camera transitions reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto V. The mod also features multiple fast travel options, such as the ability to fast travel from anywhere and more.
Speed settings:
- Max Speed: This sets whats the maximum speed is you can reach during that phase (Available for up, sideways and down phase)
- Speed Increment: Use this to control how fast you you accelerate / decelerate (Lower => Slower) (Available for up, sideways and down phase)
- Cam Height: This sets to what height the cam goes during the transition (Available for up phase)
- Player TP Distance: This controls at which distance to the ground the player he gets teleported away from it. I recommend keeping the default
values, higher values also work most of the time but not everywhere (Depends on how bussy the location is) (Available for up and down phase)
Misc settings:
- Enable Cyberpunk 2077 GTA Travel from: Fast Travel Points to Fast Travel Points, Anywhere to Fast Travel Points, Anywhere to Anywhere
- Reset stuff: Options to reset cam and toggle the players head, in case that something goes wrong you can always use these
- Add player head during flight: Disable this option if you often can see the players head after the transition
The Cyberpunk 2077 GTA Travel mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will release later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
