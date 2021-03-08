New Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Introduces Realistic Combat Overhaul

A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay mod that has been released online a few hours ago introduces some welcome changes to combat.

The Realistic Combat Overhaul mod introduces several changes to the combat mechanics that make enemies feel less like bullet sponges. The changes also make upgrading armor more important, as health is no longer increased upon level-up.

What I have done is leveled the guns out. Guns are guns. they SOMETIMES come in dope versions but for the most part the guns are the guns you get and you need to upgrade them if you want them to be great (making upgrading actually useful) don’t worry, they still slay. One of my least favorite things about this game is that its basically a really nice looking looter shooter with an impeccable story. Found a gun you like? Well in a few hours its going to be completely useless because the enemies health is gonna be 50 points higher for no reason. I find a weapon I like and I want to keep it. I want to use that thing from front to back and beat the game with it. Not just toss it because the stats are off. Another thing I have done is removed health with level up. That's right YOU GET 100 HEALTH. Period. The end. Unless of course you get some synaptic signal optimizer cyberware or eat something you are going to have the same health the entire game...well thats certainly gonna make things hard isn't it? I see complaints about combat being "too easy" and some peoples resolution for that is to just turn everyone into a bullet sponge. That is poor gameplay logic and lazy. "give them more health". No...EVEN THE PLAYING FIELD. Enemies should be dangerous. There should be no bullet sponges, including you.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Realistic Combat Overhaul mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.