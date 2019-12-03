Cyberpunk 2077 Book Cover Gives Better Look At Night City’s Map

A partial Cyberpunk 2077 map has been revealed ahead of time thanks to the World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition book cover features what seems like the map of Night City on its cover. The map is clearly cut, so it's highly likely that this isn't the whole game map.

While the map is rather small, compared to other open-world games, there should be no cause for concern, as CD Projekt Red stated multiple times that they now have the option of vertical exploration.

The city is really the core of Cyberpunk 2077. We approached it very holistically; we started with very big ideas of the city and then went into detail and detail and detail and detail. We have an urban planner in the team, for instance, which really helps us with the map and the layout to make the city feel very realistic. We now have this option of vertical exploration that we didn’t really have in The Witcher, which was more of a spread-out map. We really take advantage of that, and we have a lot of ways of going up and down.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it will be released on April 16th, 2020 worldwide.