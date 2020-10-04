Cyberpunk 2077 Full Map, Postcards From Physical Release Leaked

The full Cyberpunk 2077 map has leaked online, giving us a better idea of the size of the various areas found inside Night City and right outside it.

The full map that has leaked online today is a physical map that is included in the game's physical release. While it is certainly smaller than The Witcher 3's map, density and verticality will definitely make a difference.

CD PROJEKT RED Mandates Six-Day Work Weeks Ahead of Cyberpunk 2077’s Launch

A set of Cyberpunk 2077 postcards, which are also included in the game's physical release, has also leaked online. You can take a look at them below.

Verticality in Cyberpunk 2077 has been discussed multiple times in the past few months. Last year, Senior Concept Artist and Coordinator Marthe Jonkers talked about how improved verticality opened up some additional possibilities not available in The Witcher 3.

The city is really the core of Cyberpunk 2077. We approached it very holistically; we started with very big ideas of the city and then went into detail and detail and detail and detail. We have an urban planner in the team, for instance, which really helps us with the map and the layout to make the city feel very realistic. We now have this option of vertical exploration that we didn’t really have in The Witcher, which was more of a spread-out map. We really take advantage of that, and we have a lot of ways of going up and down.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.