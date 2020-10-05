Cyberpunk 2077 Is Officially Gold – Night City Opens November 19th

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold, developer CD PROJEKT RED announced moments ago. This means that the game is completed and the final build has been sent for disk replication, though of course we know that CD PROJEKT RED will likely continue working on fixes and improvements to be delivered through the now-canonical day-one patch.

The good news is that there won't be another delay and Night City will open up November 19th, when Cyberpunk 2077 will become available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

