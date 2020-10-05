Cyberpunk 2077 Is Officially Gold – Night City Opens November 19th
Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold, developer CD PROJEKT RED announced moments ago. This means that the game is completed and the final build has been sent for disk replication, though of course we know that CD PROJEKT RED will likely continue working on fixes and improvements to be delivered through the now-canonical day-one patch.
The good news is that there won't be another delay and Night City will open up November 19th, when Cyberpunk 2077 will become available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification.
You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
LIVE IN THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Journey through a city that’s larger than life, explore gang-ridden warzones, trade in its bustling downtown, and raid corporate havens.
- Make deals with sleazy fixers, desperate celebrities, and renegade artificial intelligences — all fighting tooth and nail to make it big in Night City.
- Make choices in your journey and watch the story change based on your actions.
PLAY AS A MERCENARY OUTLAW
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Use a variety of upgradeable weapons, hacking skills and body-enhancing implants to become the best-hired gun in town.
- Take down everyone, from corporate security and the police, to gangs and other mercenaries, in order to gain the street cred needed to access better jobs.
- Spend your hard-earned money on weapons and cyberware or have fun buying cars, motorcycles, and outrageous clothing.
STEAL THE IMPLANT THAT GRANTS ETERNAL LIFE
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
- Push yourself to the absolute limit to get your hands on Night City’s most valuable implant — a prototype chip that can make you live forever.
- Face corporate leaders, underground hustlers, and all of the most feared people in Night City — those who will do everything in their power to possess the prototype chip.
- Choose how to handle this enormous power and who you wish to become.
