Cyberpunk 2077 Details its Lifepaths, Weapons, and Johnny Silverhand’s Band in New Footage

CD Project Red just dropped their latest Night City Wire show, and it was packed with new info about Cyberpunk 2077, including its varied lifepaths, flesh-ripping weapons, and all the work that’s gone into making Johnny Silverhand’s band Samurai as badass as possible. You can check out the full Night City Wire livestream below, provided you have around 25 minutes to spare.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 2 Set For Next Week

Update: You can check out all the new footage, minus the interviews, in 4K in the videos below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Melee Combat Is “Mechanically” Fun; A Few Bullets Are Enough to Kill the Player

As we’ve heard before, Cyberpunk 2077 will let you choose from three lifepaths, each of which provides you with a unique intro chapter and various exclusive dialogue options and opportunities throughout the game. Your lifepath options are Street Kid, which is more or less exactly what it sounds like, Nomad, which starts you off as a Mad-Max-style gang member living outside the city in the Badlands, and Corpo, which casts players as a suit climbing the ladder at the Arasaka Corp.

On the subject of weapons, there are three main classes – Power weapons are more traditional guns that fire bullets that can ricochet off hard surfaces, Tech weapons can shoot through walls, allowing you to get the drop on enemies, and Smart weapons can home in on baddies. Of course, guns come in varying rarities, including unique legendaries, and all weapons can be modded. Oh, and there are plenty of nasty melee weapons as well, including the Thermal Katana, Mantis Blades, and Gorilla Arms. Personally, I’m most excited for the 8-barelled homing shotgun.

Finally, let’s talk about Johnny Silverhand’s band Samurai. Sadly, Keanu Reeves himself isn’t doing the singing, but CD Projekt Red has recruited veteran Swedish hardcore punk band Refused to provide the tunes. You can listen to the latest one, below.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 19. A Google Stadia release is also in the works, and enhanced Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are expected in 2021.