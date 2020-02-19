Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Playable on NVIDIA’s GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service on Day One

It’s been an up-and-down few days for NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service. Last week, GeForce Now lost all of its Activision Blizzard titles, including numerous entries in the Call of Duty franchise, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Starcraft II, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more. Apparently, the Acti-Blizz games were pulled due a business misunderstanding and will likely return in the future, but still, it was a fairly major blow for the fledgling service.

Thankfully, we also have some good GeForce-Now-related news – NVIDIA has just announced that Cyberpunk 2077 be one of the service’s supported titles right from launch. Cyberpunk 2077 will, of course, also be available on Google Stadia, so this was a major title for NVIDIA to lock down if they want to remain competitive. Here’s what NVIDIA had to say about Cyberpunk 2077 coming to GeForce Now…

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on GeForce Now on the day it’s released. GeForce Now members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available. GeForce Now Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on your Mac laptop. We’re thrilled to work with CD Projekt Red to bring its eagerly-anticipated game to GeForce Now.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the latest in cloud gaming, GeForce Now lets players stream many of the games they’ve already purchased on storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Story on low-end hardware or on their TV via a NVIDIA Shield streaming box. Not all games are supported (hence the loss of Acti-Blizz support being a big deal), but NVIDIA says the aim is to have most major releases available. You can check out the full list of supported games here.

In related news, NVIDIA recently revealed they’re giving away a very limited number of Cyberpunk-2077-themed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs – find out how to enter the sweepstakes here.

What do you think? Anybody out there planning on using GeForce Now or another cloud gaming service to play Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes out?

