Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Introduce Unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.2 Support, New Street Kid Themed Apartments

New Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been released online introduce unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.2 support as well as three new great-looking apartments for V.

The DLSS 2.3.2 Update mod introduces support for the latest version of NVIDIA's technology by lifting it straight from NVIDIA's SDK. According to reports, the new version brings decent performance improvements, especially on mid-range systems, although many are also reporting some noticeable ghosting issues. You can download this mod by heading over Nexus Mods.

The other new Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been shared online last week introduce three new Street Kid-themed apartments for V that look great. The three new apartments are the Glam, Trash, and Techie apartments, and they all feature new props, lighting, and more. You can check out the three new apartments below







Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next year.