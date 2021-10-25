Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Introduce Unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.2 Support, New Street Kid Themed Apartments
New Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been released online introduce unofficial NVIDIA DLSS 2.3.2 support as well as three new great-looking apartments for V.
The DLSS 2.3.2 Update mod introduces support for the latest version of NVIDIA's technology by lifting it straight from NVIDIA's SDK. According to reports, the new version brings decent performance improvements, especially on mid-range systems, although many are also reporting some noticeable ghosting issues. You can download this mod by heading over Nexus Mods.
The other new Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been shared online last week introduce three new Street Kid-themed apartments for V that look great. The three new apartments are the Glam, Trash, and Techie apartments, and they all feature new props, lighting, and more. You can check out the three new apartments below
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
