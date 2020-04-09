Cyberpunk 2077 to Have at Least as Much DLC as Witcher 3, More Info May Come Pre-Launch

Cyberpunk 2077 is still months away, but CD Projekt Red is already talking about post-launch support for the game. CDPR previously hinted Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC will be similar in scope to The Witcher 3’s, and in their most recent investor’s Q&A, they doubled down on that sentiment. According to a translation by Video Games Chronicle (the original Q&A was in Polish of course) CDPR president Adam Kiciński promised Cyberpunk 2077 will offer up “no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had.”

For those who somehow haven’t played The Witcher 3 yet, it eventually got 2 major paid expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, and 16 smaller free DLC packs. Overall, the DLC added dozens of hours of new gameplay. CDPR has previously confirmed Cyberpunk will be getting the same mix of paid expansions and free content.

So, when might we learn more about Cyberpunk 2077’s expansions and DLC? Again, according to Kiciński, we can expect “a similar scenario to The Witcher 3” when it comes to DLC reveals. CDPR announced and detailed The Witcher 3’s free DLC months before the game even came out, while the expansions were kept a little more mysterious. So, with Cyberpunk 2077 coming out in September, maybe we’ll learn a bit more about CDPR’s post-launch plans relatively soon.

Of course, all plans may be thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, for now, CDPR says they’re still on schedule…

Since mid-March, we have been working from home while ensuring continuity of all our operations. We’ve been operating in this mode for over three weeks and to-date results confirm that we can carry on with all our operations without major disruptions. Our goals haven’t changed; first and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September. We feel motivated and have the necessary tools at our disposal to meet this goal.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hopefully hit PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17.