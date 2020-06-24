Cyberpunk 2077 To Allow Climbing Buildings From The Outside In Select Scenarios; World Scale Has Been Influenced By Moving and Driving Possibilities

Cyberpunk 2077 will allow main character V scale to climb buildings from the outside in specific scenarios.

In a German-language interview with NightCitylife.de that has been recently translated into English by Reddit user Moraez, Senior Level Designer Miles Tost revealed that V will be able to climb buildings from the outside, but it seems like this won't be an actual mechanic as it is only going to happen within specific contexts.

PlayStation Ex-Exec Calls for 12-to-15 hour AAA Games, “Elasticity” on $60 Price Point

When we’re talking about agility and skyscrapers: Is V actually able to climb facades from the outside, like Spiderman or King Kong? Yes, V can climb up skyscrapers and we try to connect this with a special context, for example in a quest or side activity. But while climbing, you won’t look like King Kong or Spiderman, more like… V.

Interestingly enough, Miles Toast found a comparison with Mirror's Edge apt, so it's likely that building scaling will not be a one-off thing.

The reason why I was asking is, that I believe, that we will move on roofs more often in Cyberpunk 2077, similar to the Game Mirrors Edge possibly. There was vertically an important part of the game, but we have mostly seen scenes from the ground so far. The comparison isn’t that bad and as V you will be able to get in dizzying hights.

Miles Toast also touched upon the Cyberpunk 2077 world scale, highlighting how comparison with The Witcher 3 world is difficult due to the increased movement and driving options V has.

On the other hand V is way faster, significantly more mobile and has access to more driving possibilites than Roach. That changes the scaling of the world. When I ride on Roach for 10 seconds, than that is a totally different distance then when I’m driving straight forwards for 10 seconds with a car. That is definitely palpable, when we sit together with the quest designers and we want to make a drive-filling dialogue with Jackie. You have to expand things in the game accordingly. That is why it’s hard for us, when we are asked for the world size or comparison with The Witcher 3. It is already hard to compare, because the metric is totally different. When you - purely hypothetical – place a Street from Cyberpunk into Novigrad, that street would be easily two blocks wide and a car has a totally different turning cicly than a horse.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.