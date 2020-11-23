Cyberpunk 2077 Latest Gameplay Trailer Surpasses 21 Million Views in Just a Few Days

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is almost over, and it seems like the anticipation is reaching unprecedented levels, judging from the current views of the latest gameplay trailer.

The latest Official Gameplay Trailer, which has been released last week, on November 19th, shortly after the final episode of Night City Wire, has received over 21 million views in around four days. This definitely bodes well for Cyberpunk 2077, which is setting out to be one of the most popular role-playing games of the past few years.

Following last week's Night City Wire, several outlets shared their Cyberpunk 2077 impressions from a 16 hours playthrough. Some of them highlighted how melee combat is quite satisfying and perfectly viable, especially katana combat.

Swords in Cyberpunk 2077 aren't just melee weapons you fall back on when you're out of ammo. They can be that, but they can also be an entire play style. Sword-specific perks include Slow and Steady, which increases your armour as you sprint, letting you close in on enemies without being shot to pieces. And Deathbolt (the icon for which shows V licking a katana) restores your health and increases your movement speed at the moment you kill someone with any bladed weapon. A quality sword like the Black Unicorn, combined with these perks, makes wielding a blade in Cyberpunk 2077 incredibly satisfying and super effective. If you're careful, and use the environment to your advantage, you can clear out an entire facility of heavily armed soldiers without firing a shot.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10th on PC, Stadia, and consoles. In case you are getting the game on PC, check out the updated system requirements to see if your system is ready for the upcoming RPG by CD Project Red.