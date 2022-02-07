Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Looks More Alive Than Ever With Extreme NPC Density and Metro Mod

Cyberpunk 2077's Night City can look a little dead at times, due to the limited number of NPCs displayed at any given time, but this is not a problem on PC, as some mods can make the city feel more alive than ever.

A new video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows the game running with Extreme NPC density and the recently released metro mod, which adds a fully working metro system. And with ray tracing thrown into the mix, Cyberpunk 2077's Night City has never looked more beautiful.

Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but it seem like the new generation version is getting to launch, as a new cover has been recently uploaded on the PlayStation Network database. A release date, however, has yet to be announced.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.