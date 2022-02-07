Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Looks More Alive Than Ever With Extreme NPC Density and Metro Mod
Cyberpunk 2077's Night City can look a little dead at times, due to the limited number of NPCs displayed at any given time, but this is not a problem on PC, as some mods can make the city feel more alive than ever.
A new video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows the game running with Extreme NPC density and the recently released metro mod, which adds a fully working metro system. And with ray tracing thrown into the mix, Cyberpunk 2077's Night City has never looked more beautiful.
Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but it seem like the new generation version is getting to launch, as a new cover has been recently uploaded on the PlayStation Network database. A release date, however, has yet to be announced.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S later this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter