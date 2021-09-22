Cyberpunk 2077 Version 1.31 Looks Incredible With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing, DLSS 2.2 and Over 50 Mods in New Video
Almost one year after its release, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be among the best-looking games ever released, but visuals of already launched games can always be brought to the next level with the right mods.
A new modding showcase video put together by Digital Dreams shows how amazing the latest version of the game developed by CD Projekt Red can look with the Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing preset, the game's native ray tracing features, and NVIDIA DLSS 2.2. You can check out the video below.
Cyberpunk 2077 got updated to version 1.31 last week. The new version features more gameplay, quests, and open-world fixes as well as visual improvements and GPU memory optimization on PlayStation consoles.
Visual
- Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.
- Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to "off" in earlier game versions.
- Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.
- With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.