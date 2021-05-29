Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Listed Online, Starting at Around 1500 Euros

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is no mystery now and several custom variants have been listed online for pricing starting at around 1500 Euros. The graphics cards were spotted by Momomo over at Twitter and include several variants from Gigabyte.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models Listed Early, Enthusiast Graphics Card Starting at Around 1500 Euros

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom variants were listed by European retailers, Lambda-Tek and SkyTech. Both sides have different prices but that's primarily due to early listings so retailers are going with whatever they want. The models include Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle/OC, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision/OC, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master, and RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC. There's also the MSI SUPRIM X variant listed by Lambda-Tek.

So talking about prices, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should have an MSRP of around $999 - $1199 US but we don't expect to see the card at that price at all given the demand and supply issues. The models start at around 1500 Euros and you can see specific prices by Lambda-Tek below:

RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC - 1534.09 Euros

RTX 3080 Ti Eagle - 1534.09 Euros

RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 1623.60 Euros

RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 1713.88 Euros

RTX 3080 TI AORUS Master - 1803.39 Euros

RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X - 1803.66 Euros







The prices at SkyTech (Italian retailer) are even higher and listed below:

RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 2552 Euros

RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 2641 Euros

RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master - 2769 Euros

Once again, these prices will be adjusted after launch but don't expect them anywhere close to the MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be slightly higher than the RTX 3080 at 350 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. In terms of performance, the graphics card is said to be as fast as the RTX 3090 but with half the memory & LHR technology-enabled.

