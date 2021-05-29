  ⋮  

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Listed Online, Starting at Around 1500 Euros

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is no mystery now and several custom variants have been listed online for pricing starting at around 1500 Euros. The graphics cards were spotted by Momomo over at Twitter and include several variants from Gigabyte.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models Listed Early, Enthusiast Graphics Card Starting at Around 1500 Euros

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom variants were listed by European retailers, Lambda-Tek and SkyTech. Both sides have different prices but that's primarily due to early listings so retailers are going with whatever they want. The models include Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle/OC, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision/OC, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master, and RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC. There's also the MSI SUPRIM X variant listed by Lambda-Tek.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications Confirmed & Founder’s Edition Model Pictured

So talking about prices, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should have an MSRP of around $999 - $1199 US but we don't expect to see the card at that price at all given the demand and supply issues. The models start at around 1500 Euros and you can see specific prices by Lambda-Tek below:

  • RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC - 1534.09 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti Eagle - 1534.09 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 1623.60 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 1713.88 Euros
  • RTX 3080 TI AORUS Master - 1803.39 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X - 1803.66 Euros
The prices at SkyTech (Italian retailer) are even higher and listed below:

  • RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 2552 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 2641 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master - 2769 Euros

Once again, these prices will be adjusted after launch but don't expect them anywhere close to the MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti  Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Cryptocurrency Hash Rate Limiter Tested, Results Inside

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launches on 26th May, RTX 3070 Ti In Early June

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be slightly higher than the RTX 3080 at 350 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. In terms of performance, the graphics card is said to be as fast as the RTX 3090 but with half the memory & LHR technology-enabled.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA107Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2048?2560?3584486458886144?87041024010496
TMUs / ROPs64 / 4080 / 48112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores64 / 1680 / 20112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 80328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?4 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP~75W~100W170W200W220W250W?320W350W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th October 20209th June 202117th September 20202nd June 202124th September 2020

