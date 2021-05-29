Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Listed Online, Starting at Around 1500 Euros
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is no mystery now and several custom variants have been listed online for pricing starting at around 1500 Euros. The graphics cards were spotted by Momomo over at Twitter and include several variants from Gigabyte.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom variants were listed by European retailers, Lambda-Tek and SkyTech. Both sides have different prices but that's primarily due to early listings so retailers are going with whatever they want. The models include Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle/OC, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision/OC, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master, and RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC. There's also the MSI SUPRIM X variant listed by Lambda-Tek.
So talking about prices, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should have an MSRP of around $999 - $1199 US but we don't expect to see the card at that price at all given the demand and supply issues. The models start at around 1500 Euros and you can see specific prices by Lambda-Tek below:
- RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC - 1534.09 Euros
- RTX 3080 Ti Eagle - 1534.09 Euros
- RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 1623.60 Euros
- RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 1713.88 Euros
- RTX 3080 TI AORUS Master - 1803.39 Euros
- RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X - 1803.66 Euros
The prices at SkyTech (Italian retailer) are even higher and listed below:
- RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 2552 Euros
- RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 2641 Euros
- RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master - 2769 Euros
Once again, these prices will be adjusted after launch but don't expect them anywhere close to the MSRP.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card Specifications
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.
As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.
The TGP for the card is set to be slightly higher than the RTX 3080 at 350 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. In terms of performance, the graphics card is said to be as fast as the RTX 3090 but with half the memory & LHR technology-enabled.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2048?
|2560?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144?
|8704
|10240
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|64 / 40
|80 / 48
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|192/ 104?
|272 / 96
|320 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|64 / 16
|80 / 20
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|192/ 48?
|272 / 68
|320 / 80
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1365 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|4 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8-16 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|~75W
|~100W
|170W
|200W
|220W
|250W?
|320W
|350W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$999 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October 2020
|9th June 2021
|17th September 2020
|2nd June 2021
|24th September 2020
