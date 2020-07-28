Cuphead May Release On PlayStation 4 Soon

The gorgeous platform game Cuphead may be releasing in the near future on PlayStation 4.

A few hours ago, a listing for the game has briefly appeared on the UK PlayStation Store, hinting at an imminent announcement. The listing has since been removed, but users managed to get a screenshot of it before Sony could take it down.

Cuphead is among the best platform games released during this console generation, so it is definitely a good thing that more players will be able to enjoy it. The game is also going to be expanded with a new DLC called The Delicious Course, which will add a new playable character, new weapons and charms, and new powerful bosses.

Featuring Ms. Chalice as a brand new playable character with a modified moveset and new abilities. Once acquired, Ms. Chalice is fully playable through the DLC and the original Cuphead adventure!

Traverse a brand new Inkwell Isle and wallop the most wacky and monstrous bosses Cuphead has faced yet!

Find new weapons and charms to aid you in overcoming brand new challenges and setting new records on old bosses!

Help Chef Saltbaker on a brand new adventure to uncover the mystery of Legendary Chalice's secret quest!

Cuphead is now available on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. We will let you know when the PlayStation 4 version launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the late3st news.