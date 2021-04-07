Crysis Remastered New Update Introduces PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Enhancements
A new Crysis Remastered update is now live on consoles, introducing PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S enhancements.
The new update introduces support for 60 FPS gameplay on all current-gen versions of the game, as well as other improvements which you can find detailed below.
PlayStation 5
- Performance mode – 1080p - 60 fps
- Quality mode - 1800p - 60 fps
- RayTracing - 1440p - 60 fps
XBOX SERIES X
- Performance mode - 1080p - 60 fps
- Quality mode – 2160p - 60 fps
- RayTracing - 1440p - 60 fps
XBOX SERIES S
- Performance mode – 1080p - 60 fps
- Quality mode - 2160p - 30 fps
- RayTracing - 1080p - 30 fps
The new Crysis Remastered update also introduces the new Ascension level, the Classic Nanosuit menu, and tons of bug fixes which you can find detailed in full here.
-
For the first time on console, a new level has been added - Ascension.
-
Added the Classic Nanosuit menu.
-
Performance improvements as well as resolving many potential crashes.
Crysis Remastered is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.
The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.
Suit up: Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.
Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.
Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.
Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges – including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.
Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.
