Crysis Remastered New Update Introduces PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

A new Crysis Remastered update is now live on consoles, introducing PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S enhancements.

The new update introduces support for 60 FPS gameplay on all current-gen versions of the game, as well as other improvements which you can find detailed below.

PlayStation 5 Performance mode – 1080p - 60 fps

Quality mode - 1800p - 60 fps

RayTracing - 1440p - 60 fps XBOX SERIES X Performance mode - 1080p - 60 fps

Quality mode – 2160p - 60 fps

RayTracing - 1440p - 60 fps XBOX SERIES S Performance mode – 1080p - 60 fps

Quality mode - 2160p - 30 fps

RayTracing - 1080p - 30 fps

The new Crysis Remastered update also introduces the new Ascension level, the Classic Nanosuit menu, and tons of bug fixes which you can find detailed in full here.

For the first time on console, a new level has been added - Ascension.

Added the Classic Nanosuit menu.

Performance improvements as well as resolving many potential crashes.

Crysis Remastered is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.