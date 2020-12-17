Crysis Remastered 2.0 Update Introduces Ascension Level, Improved Ray Tracing and More
A new Crysis Remastered update is now live on all formats, introducing new content, improvements, and bug fixes to the game.
The 2.0 update introduces the Ascension level as well as an aim assist option for controllers, improved CPU optimizations, and ray tracing.
General
· The level 'Ascension' has been added.
· Added an option to enable aim assist - only when using a controller.Performance
· Improvements made to the shadow quality and lighting on 'Very High' and 'Can it run Crysis settings'.
· Some small CPU optimizations.
· Improvements made to RayTracing.
The Crysis Remastered 2.0 update also introduces plenty of bug fixes. The full update notes can be found on Reddit.
Crysis Remastered released this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The remaster plays as well as the original did, but the lack of multiplayer content and changes made to the lighting system and physics make the remaster a disappointing release, as highlighted by Kai in his review.
Long heralded as the pinnacle of graphical performance, the Remastering of Crysis leaves much to be desired with a style of combat and fidelity that can’t quite match its contemporaries on PlayStation and Xbox
Crysis Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world.
