Crysis Remaster Rumors Heat Up Following a Tease From the Series’ Twitter Account

The Crysis series has been laying dormant for some time now, with 2013's Crysis 3 being the last entry in the series, but it seems the GPU-pushing series may be making a comeback. Just minutes ago, the official Crysis Twitter account dropped the following post…

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

Now, usually, that might not mean much, but the Crysis account hasn’t posted in three-and-a-half years. This also isn’t the first time Crytek has teased the series may be on its way back. Crytek recently released a video showcasing how their CryEngine has developed over the past decade, and the video culminates with what appears to be updated, next-gen footage of the original Crysis. Check out the video for yourself (jump to the 2:20 point for the Crysis footage).

Winding the clock even further back, this CryEngine hype video from summer of 2019 also shows some very-leafy Crysis-like footage (jump to the 2:18 mark for that).

So yeah, Crytek hasn’t exactly been subtle – take this all with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement, but some sort of Crysis remaster or remake definitely seems to be in the works. It would certainly make sense from a business standpoint, as we’re about to enter a new generation of gaming, and Crytek needs something to showcase what the CryEngine is capable of.

CryEngine was fairly widely used in the 2000s, but Crytek had difficulty competing with Epic and its Unreal Engine in the 2010s. That said, CryEngine has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years, with games like Prey, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, and Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem opting to use the tech. Could CryEngine take it to Unreal again this next generation? We shall see I suppose.

What do you think? Excited to potentially play Crysis again? Are your graphics cards ready?