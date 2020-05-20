Crucible, Amazon’s F2P Team-Based Shooter, Is Out Now on Steam

Crucible is out now on PC via Steam. It's arguably Amazon's first proper game release, unless you count that rather random The Grand Tour racing game.

A free-to-play team-based shooter, Crucible features a roster of ten hunters who are tasked with taking down hostile creatures while eliminating their opponents in a 'lush, rogue planet'.

Amazon’s Crucible Gets Three Videos Detailing All of the Core Modes

As you would expect in such a game, each hunter has unique weapons and abilities. Furthermore, they can level up during a session and enhance their abilities.

Amazon revealed that today marks the beginning of a 'Pre-Season' for Crucible, which should last around eight weeks; after that, Season 1 will kick-off. Players who log into Crucible by June 2 will get an early adopter gift of 1,000 Credits deposited into their in-game account. Credits can be redeemed for cosmetic in-game items like skins and emotes, as well as a Pre-Season Battle Pass, available for 950 Credits. The Pre-Season Battle Pass offers players a series of challenges and rewards, including hunter and account customization options.

The press release also contains three quotes from prominent Twitch streamers:

Sasslyn: I knew Crucible was something special the very first time I played it, and it somehow keeps getting even better. The hunters are unique but welcomingly familiar. Whether you want to stick to one or be a jack-of-all-trades, there is a hunter that will fit your preferred style of play.

Throughout Crucible’s development, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing first-hand how much the team cares about their players and the way they take feedback and use it to make Crucible into an even more innovative and unique game. Bartonologist: One thing that separates Crucible is the diversity in its characters. There's something there for everyone. Each character approaches the game differently and matches up against the other hunters in a unique way. Brings a whole new level of strategy and competition to this world. Stevo: The three game modes in Crucible represent three completely different kinds of teamwork required to come out on top. There's unlimited ways you can strategize and compose your team to win, but of course, you never know what your opposition will do either!

Take a look at the official launch trailer below.