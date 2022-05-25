Crucial Adds P3 & P3 Plus Value M.2 NVMe SSDs To Its PCIe Gen 4 & Gen 3 Storage Lineup

Crucial has announced its brand new P3 & P3 Plus Value M.2 SSDs lineup, aiming the mainstream segment with PCIe Gen 4 & Gen 3 offerings.

Crucial Announces P3 and P3 Plus Value M.2 NVMe SSDs For Budget PCs

Press Release: Micron Technology, Inc., today announced the upcoming availability of two new consumer storage products, the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs), as an expansion of its award-winning NVMe SSD product portfolio.

The all-new Crucial P3 Plus SSD product line will deliver attractive price-performance metrics with sequential read/write speeds up to 5000/4200 MB/s, while next-generation Crucial P3 SSDs will provide read/write speeds up to 3500/3000 MB/s. Both drives will be available in capacities up to 4 TB, making them the ideal scalable storage solutions that professionals, creatives, gamers, and other high-performance users need.

"For users that have been waiting to upgrade their PCs to Gen4 SSDs, the wait is over. With the forthcoming availability of the new Crucial P3 Plus SSD, anyone seeking high-performance storage can upgrade to NVMe Gen4 storage and affordably futureproof their PC," said Teresa Kelley, vice president, and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group. "Both the Crucial P3 Plus and P3 SSD products will strengthen our overall SSD portfolio and NVMe product category by offering competitive choices for high-performance storage that enables users to get more done in less time."

Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD

The Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD delivers load times and data transfers that are nearly nine times faster than SATA and up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 SSDs - perfect for a new NVMe Gen4 PC build or an NVMe Gen3 system upgrade. Built with Micron advanced 176L 3D NAND, the P3 Plus has been tested and validated to the exacting standards users expect from one of the world's leading manufacturers of flash memory. The P3 Plus is a robust storage solution with room to spare for all the apps, programs, files, photos, videos, and games high-performance users may require. Additionally, the P3 Plus SSD offers flexible backward compatibility for most Gen3 systems.

Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD

The Crucial P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD has load times six times faster than SATA SSDs and over twenty times faster than hard disk drives (HDDs) while offering performance that is 45% faster than the previous generation. Fast bootups, downloads, and file transfers make the P3 SSD well-suited for DIYers, casual gamers, professionals, entry-level designers—anyone who requires a high-quality NVMe on a budget or is looking to upgrade their PC away from older SATA or HDD technologies.

With anticipated availability later this summer, the new P3 Plus, and P3 SSDs round out Crucial's internal and external SSD product offerings which include the P5 Plus, X8, X6, MX500, and BX500. Additionally, both the P3 and the P3 Plus SSDs will come with Crucial Storage Executive management software for performance optimization, as well as free cloning software to ensure easy installation right out of the box.

As Micron's global consumer brand, Crucial is uniquely able to connect millions of customers to the innovation and technology that Micron has been perfecting for more than four decades. For over 25 years, online tools like the Crucial System Scanner have made it easy for customers such as content professionals, gamers, PC enthusiasts, and DIY system builders to find compatible memory (DRAM) and storage (SSD) products for more than 175,000 desktops, laptops, and workstations. Crucial products are available on crucial.com and worldwide from leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers, and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity on every continent.