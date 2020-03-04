Cross-play Between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Now Live in Black Desert Online

Cross-play between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers is now officially live in fantasy MMORPG Black Desert Online, as developer Pearl Abyss announced today in a press release. There's also a series of events planned to celebrate the occasion, such as the login event that's beginning today after the server maintenance.

Players will now have the option to join cross-play or platform-exclusive servers. Adventurers can look forward to taking part in Conquest and Node Wars, which will take place on cross-play servers for each region starting Sunday, March 8. To celebrate the addition of cross-play support, Black Desert will have an in-game event for new and returning users.

The Archer character class and Kamasylvia region have also been added to Black Desert on PlayStation 4 with the cross-play update, achieving parity with Xbox One.

To celebrate the addition of cross-play support, Black Desert will have an in-game event for new and returning Adventurers, which allows them to acquire the Cliff and Awakening weapon boxes through completing special quests. These weapons are incredibly powerful, but can also be exchanged for gold bars! Adventurers can get special rewards, such as Vlak’s Cry and Memory Fragments, by finding treasure chests located in the sea. Adventurers can also look forward to a host of other events to celebrate the newly added cross-play feature!

In addition, Black Desert will receive double discount sales from March 4 – 18. All PlayStation Network users can buy Black Desert at a discounted price of 25% off and purchase pearls at a 10% discount. For PlayStation Plus subscribers, the discount will be doubled! All Xbox One users can buy Black Desert at a 50% discount and purchase pearls at 20% discount from March 3 – 16.