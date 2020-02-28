Black Desert Online Is Free to Own on PC If You Get It by March 2nd

Fantasy MMORPG Black Desert Online is now free to own on PC as part of the game's fourth anniversary celebrations. You can get what Pearl Abyss calls a free 'Starter's Package' either by going on the official website and adding the game pass to your account (you'd then have to use the Black Desert Online launcher) or simply by adding the game to your Steam library, as long as you do it by March 2nd, 3 PM UTC.

If you already have a Black Desert Online account with Trial or Guest access, you'll just need to log in to see that updated to the Starter Pass. Additionally, take a look at the following disclaimers for the promotion.

Event Notice You cannot receive a free game pass in this promotional period if you already own a Black Desert Online game pass of any kind.

This 100% game pass sale is available to users who have joined Black Desert Online through both main and Steam platforms.

The game pass (Starter’s Package) will start being distributed between February 27 16:00 CET/07:00 PST/10:00 EST/15:00 UTC–March 2 16:00 CET/07:00 PST/10:00 EST/15:00 UTC, the same period of the 100% game pass sale. The game pass will be sent out right away, but it may take up to 3 hours for your Starter’s Package to be delivered into your account.

For account holders on the main website platform, you can check your game pass status after logging into your account from Account > Account Info > Game Access.

Any exploitive or abnormal ways of entering the event may result in disqualification to the event.

Pearl Abyss may be working on several new MMOs such as Crimson Desert, PLAN 8 and DokeV, but the Korean developer isn't planning to abandon its golden goose any time soon. Black Desert Online fans can look forward to years of updates to come.