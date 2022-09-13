Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion To Release on December 13th Worldwide

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will release this December worldwide, Square Enix confirmed today.

During today's Nintendo Direct, it has been confirmed that the remaster of the action role-playing game originally released on PSP will launch on PC and consoles on December 13th worldwide.

A new trailer has also been shared today, and you can check it out below.

Play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to FINAL FANTASY VII. Engage in fast-paced real-time action combat to uncover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create.

Tetsuya Nomura shared a message today to celebrate the announcement of the game's release date, alongside the cover art. You can find the message below.

#CrisisCore turns 15 today, and we just announced the release date for Reunion is 13/12. Please allow me to reveal the cover art to celebrate this momentous event. There's still around 3 months until launch, but please look forward to the rebirth of Zack’s story - Tetsuya Nomura pic.twitter.com/JC6bYSrnYF — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 13, 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 13th worldwide.

Reunion is a true remaster that follows the original’s narrative: Zack Fair’s mission to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. It features multiple improvements from the original game - for example, the graphics have been converted to HD, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack!