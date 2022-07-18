Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Story Will Be the Same as the Original, but Some Things Will Feel “Off” for FFVII Remake Players

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion will be quite faithful to the original PlayStation Portable game when it comes to the story, but Final Fantasy VII Remake players will feel that there is something off.

Speaking in a recent interview to promote Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion and FFVII Rebirth in China, as reported and translated by @aitaikimochi, Yoshinori Kitase revealed some new information on the game's story, revealing that the story will basically be the same as that of the original, but those who played Final Fantasy VII Remake may feel that something is off, and consider Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion as part of the FFVII Remake project. This seems to hint at the fact that the game will feature changes similar to those seen in the first part of the remake.

Regarding the CCFF7R story and its potential changes (I translated Kitase's exact quote). -Story will basically be the same as the original Crisis Core

-Those who played FF7R might feel something is "off" and can consider CCFF7R as part of the FF7 Remake Project pic.twitter.com/iYTTVdxISU — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 17, 2022

Yoshinori Kitase also revealed other information on CCFFVII- Reunion outside the story details. The English voice cast has been completely changed from the original, and the new cast will give players a different impression for those who played the original. Additionally, the game's combat system has been improved a lot, with Summons and Magic having shortcuts, combos being easier to create and DMW happening automatically during battle without it stopping.

Info About Crisis Core FF7 Reunion: -English voice cast is completely recast from the original

-New cast will give you a different impression for those who played the original game

-Battle system has been improved upon so those who played FF7R can have a seamless experience pic.twitter.com/S1wsZPIN9i — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 17, 2022

Alongside the improvements detailed by Yoshinori Kitase in the Chinese interview, CCFVII - Reunion will feature improved visuals, full voice acting, rearranged soundtrack, and more, as confirmed by Square Enix last month:

CRFFVII REUNION is a true remaster that follows the original’s narrative: Zack Fair’s mission to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. It features multiple improvements from the original game - for example, the graphics have been converted to HD, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack!

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches sometime this Winter on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.