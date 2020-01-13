Crazy Deal Discounts 2018 iPad Pro by up to $199, Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch Models

For a limited time, Amazon is taking off $199 on both 2018 iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

If you thought the $129 AirPods 2 deal was great, then you are going to love this one even more.

For a limited time only you can save up to $199 on Apple's latest 2018 iPad Pro. These tablets pack in serious muscle in order to get a lot of work done and are powerful enough to replace your laptop too. They are available in two screen sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch - allowing you to choose whether you need extreme portability or a larger canvas for your work.

If that wasn't enough, that screen we just mentioned is edge-to-edge, meaning there is no Home button here. Instead, you have Face ID that works in any orientation, so there is no wrong way to hold your iPad Pro in order to authenticate and get to your home screen. What's more interesting here is that the front facing camera shoots portrait mode photos thanks to the depth sensing cameras for Face ID.

The design of the latest iPad Pro is impossibly thin which makes it way more easier to use than previous models. In fact, rather than praising the tablet for a good five minutes, we'll let the official introduction video straight from Apple do the talking. Also, make sure you get your order in as quickly as possible as the iPad Pro tends to fly off shelves on Amazon rather quickly.

Buy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch - Up to $199 Off

Buy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch - Up to $199 Off