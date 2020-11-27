Crazy Black Friday 2020 Deal: Apple Watch Series 3 for $119

Black Friday 2020 sale on Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for a low price of just $119, down from $199.

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 in Space Gray Available for Just $119 this Black Friday 2020

Picking up an Apple Watch is now cheaper than ever as Black Friday 2020 has unearthed a gem on the Series 3 model. Usually retailing for $199 on a regular day, you can pick this watch up for a low price of just $119.

Black Friday 2020 Deal: AirPods Discounted to $109 [Save $50]

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with GPS, 38mm case size, black sport band, space gray aluminum finish. There's also a speedy S3, dual-core processor under the hood that ensures everything is ticking along nicely. The swim-proof and waterproof design means that you can take this Apple Watch anywhere without worrying about it ever getting ruined.

This is an extremely rare deal and one which you should grab instantly.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Was $199, now just $119

