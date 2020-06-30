Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time seems like it’s going to be a pretty generous package, potentially featuring over 100 levels, but it’s also an Activision game, so some players have been worried about microtransactions. These concerns seemed to be well-founded, as the Microsoft Store page for Crash 4 mentions both “in-app purchases” and a set of “Totally Tubular skins” for Crash and Coco. Didn't seem promising!

Well, it seems Crash 4 developer Toys for Bob heard the concerns, and have stepped in to assure fans that there will be no microtransactions in the game…

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

Of course, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled also launched with no microtransactions, but they were then added after the fact, so Activision could pull something similar here. That said, Toys for Bob seem pretty unequivocal in their statement, so hopefully the game remains MTX-free. Haven’t been keeping up with Crash Bandicoot 4? Here are Crash 4’s key features:

It’s About Time! - picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day.

- picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day. Bend the rules of reality - Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse.

- Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse. Defy logic. And fashion sense - New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time spins onto Xbox One and PS4 on October 2.