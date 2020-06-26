Earlier this week Activision officially unveiled Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and while most of the series’ fans are excited to take control of the jort-wearing marsupial again, a few have questioned the game’s $60 asking price. After all, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy featured three full games for only $40, so how is Activision justifying asking full price for just one? Well, it turns out Crash Bandicoot 4 is bigger than all three games in the original Crash trilogy combined.

According to a GameStop ad making the rounds, and shared by Twitter user Broski, Crash Bandicoot 4 will have over 100 levels…

100+ LEVELS??? THAT $60 PRICETAG MAKES ALL THE MORE SENSE NOW, DANG THIS IS N. SANE pic.twitter.com/a6bCJNMr8t — Broski (@BroskiBae) June 26, 2020

Dang! For the record, the original Crash Bandicoot had 26 levels, Crash 2 had 27, and Crash 3 had 32 for a combined total of 85. Of course, we don’t know how long Crash 4’s levels are, but just based on the numbers, it seems like we’re looking at a triple-sized game here. Need to know more? Here’s are Crash 4’s key features:

It’s About Time! - picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day.

- picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day. Bend the rules of reality - Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse.

- Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse. Defy logic. And fashion sense - New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time spins onto Xbox One and PS4 on October 2.