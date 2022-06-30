Cory Barlog is Extremely “Excited” for Bethesda’s Starfield; Says he Will Take Time Off From Work on Release

God of War writer and designer, Cory Barlog, has expressed to be truly excited for Microsoft Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield.

A lot is being said and written about the Barlog’s upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok, and on Twitter, the designer replied to a tweet about internet user interest between “God of War” and “Starfield”. The presented graph appears to show global interest in both search terms over the past 12 months.

God of War Ragnarok Launch Date Isn’t Being Announced Today After All, But at Least There’s No Delay in Sight

Barlog didn’t respond to the comparison but merely said that he’s extremely excited for the upcoming sci-fi RPG and that he will actually take off time from work upon the game’s release in order to play it. Quite a classy response if you ask us.

I am so fucking excited for Starfield. im taking time off when that shit comes out.❤️ — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 30, 2022

Microsoft and Bethesda showed more from Starfield earlier this month during the Microsoft & Bethesda Xbox Showcase. Starfield will have a longer main story than Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and will allow players to steal ships. During an interview with IGN earlier this month, Game Director Todd Howard said that the game will be a modder’s dream.

We usually aim for around that length if you look at our previous games, but this one's ending up a little bit longer. We may tune that some still and add some more quests, so it might be 20% more than our previous ones. Your mileage may vary as people generally don't straight line it, but if our previous ones if we aimed for let's say a 25-hour main quest, this one might be in the 30 hours, maybe 40 hours just for the main quest. Obviously, there are all of the other quests and faction lines and everything else. There's quite a bit there and we've sort of learned that people do play our games for a really really long time. They're still playing Skyrim, not straight for 10 years, but they leave and they come back and there's extra content. Certainly, we're going to be doing extra content for Starfield and we love our modding community, we actually think this game for our modding community is going to be a dream because there's so much they could do.

Starfield is currently slated for a release on Xbox and PC in early 2023.