God of War Ragnarok Launch Date Isn’t Being Announced Today After All, But at Least There’s No Delay in Sight

Over the past few days, several credible leakers had revealed that Sony would announce the launch date of God of War Ragnarok today, on June 30th.

The first to share the news was Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who also said the release date of God of War Ragnarok, originally planned for September, had been moved to November. Then, Twitter insider The Snitch also cryptically teased an announcement happening on June 30th. Leaker Tom Henderson jumped on the bandwagon just yesterday as well.

However, it looks like now everybody is adamant the announcement has been pushed back. Kotaku learned as much by speaking directly with The Snitch via Twitter DM. Then Schreier also chimed in, pointing out that there seems to be no delay to the actual game itself.

On God of War Ragnarok rumors: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 29, 2022

Indeed, Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog came out to tell fans to chill before an announcement actually happens, but he also reiterated that God of War Ragnarok has not been delayed out of 2022.

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

Still, Tom Henderson wrote this morning that while the official announcement may have been pushed back, the details might soon be heard anyway. He could be referring to a leak of his own coming later today.

So it sounds like the God of War Ragnarok announcement has been pushed back, but I think we'll hear the details by the end of the day anyway. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GWrHf2sNhc — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 30, 2022

As a reminder, God of War Ragnarok will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.