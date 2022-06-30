God of War Ragnarok Launch Date Isn’t Being Announced Today After All, But at Least There’s No Delay in Sight
Over the past few days, several credible leakers had revealed that Sony would announce the launch date of God of War Ragnarok today, on June 30th.
The first to share the news was Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who also said the release date of God of War Ragnarok, originally planned for September, had been moved to November. Then, Twitter insider The Snitch also cryptically teased an announcement happening on June 30th. Leaker Tom Henderson jumped on the bandwagon just yesterday as well.
However, it looks like now everybody is adamant the announcement has been pushed back. Kotaku learned as much by speaking directly with The Snitch via Twitter DM. Then Schreier also chimed in, pointing out that there seems to be no delay to the actual game itself.
On God of War Ragnarok rumors: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again.
Indeed, Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog came out to tell fans to chill before an announcement actually happens, but he also reiterated that God of War Ragnarok has not been delayed out of 2022.
because its not.
Still, Tom Henderson wrote this morning that while the official announcement may have been pushed back, the details might soon be heard anyway. He could be referring to a leak of his own coming later today.
So it sounds like the God of War Ragnarok announcement has been pushed back, but I think we'll hear the details by the end of the day anyway. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GWrHf2sNhc
As a reminder, God of War Ragnarok will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world.
Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters.
As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms...
Those who break fate
Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.
Weapons of war
The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. As they take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms, Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family.
Explore the realms
Journey to dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers and allies.
