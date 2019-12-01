Mouses nowadays have a lot of customizability, offering customizable RGB lights, Mouse DPI, and detachable cords. Corsair's Nightsword RGB gaming mouse offers all of those and a customizable weight. The Nightsword RGB mouse is currently on sale at Amazon.com this sale takes off 13% off the original price of $79.99, this then makes this fantastic mouse just $69.99.

Corsair Nightsword RGB mouse has RGB lights and has a way to change the overall Weight of the Mouse!

Corsair's Nightsword RGB mouse has two sets of weights and six mounting locations, offering the ability to change the weight of your mouse at a moment notice. Corsair's exclusive software automatically detects the mouse's center of gravity in real-time; this allows for the ability to fine-tune the balance of the mouse, offering much more flexibility while in-game. The bottom of the mouse has a compartment that has six different mounting holes in a hex-a-gon shape with the weights able to change the overall weight of the device from 119 grams to 141 grams.

The precision that this mouse offers is unparalleled, and the Pixart PMW3391 optical sensor offers 18,000 DPI in 1 DPI resolution steps. This sensor allows this mouse for 50G acceleration and a 400 IPS high-speed motion detection. With this fantastic sensor, the Corsair Nightsword mouse is an excellent mouse for FPS gamers or more competitive gamers overall.

Corsair's Nightsword RGB mouse has a fantastic design having a contoured shape that naturally fits into your hand, allowing you to have longer gaming sessions with little to no discomfort. The high-performance rubber grips are inspired by pro sports equipment. This mouse has ten customizable buttons that can be re-mapped through Corsair's iCUE software, which will most definitely allow you to get an advantage over the other players.







Using Corsair's iCUE software allows you to control the RGB lights, which are on the mouse, primarily on the base of the mouse, where the Corsair logo is shown. This mouse has a total of four lightning zone, which are all around the mouse from the sides to behind the mouse scroll wheel. With this mouse going on sale for Black Friday / Cyber Monday, this makes the overall price of the mouse drop going from $79.99 down to just $69.99, which makes this mouse a fantastic deal overall.