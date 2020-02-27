Corsair has launched new versions of several popular cooling products in a beautiful white finish, perfect for builders looking to create a PC with a head-turning white aesthetic. White CORSAIR iCUE QL RGB Series fans, lit by a stunning 34 RGB LEDs across four distinct light loops, will elevate the look of any build.

Corsair Announces New White Clear Edition Product Lineup - A Clean Aesthetic For Water Cooling Components

For custom cooling enthusiasts seeking the lower temperatures and unmatched visuals of the CORSAIR Hydro X Series, the CORSAIR XC7 RGB CPU Water Block and XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo are now also available in white. Finally, a new small-form-factor Pump/Reservoir Combo, the Hydro X Series XD3 RGB, unlocks a new world of possibilities for installing Hydro X Series custom cooling in smaller, more compact cases.

Multi-fan kits come bundled with a CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node CORE RGB Lighting Controller to fully customize and synchronize the fans’ impressive lighting through iCUE software. With leading RGB lighting, great PWM-controlled airflow, and a new pristine white look, white QL RGB Series fans offer spectacular lighting from any angle.

Since its launch in 2019, the CORSAIR Hydro X Series has grown to offer everything you need to build a gorgeous high-performance custom cooling system. Now available in a flawless titanium matte white finish, the Hydro X Series XC7 RGB CPU Water Block and the XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo offer an immaculate new look for your next custom cooled system.

The XC7 RGB CPU Water Block cools Intel LGA 115X and AMD AM4 processors with a nickel-plated copper cold plate and more than 60 micro-cooling fins, with 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs to accent the look of your custom cooling system. The XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo powers your loop with a Xylem D5 PWM pump, built into a 330ml reservoir equipped with ten individually addressable RGB LEDs. Whether you’re building your next PC or making that much-needed upgrade, the best PCs deserve the best cooling – and the Hydro X Series delivers.

Lastly, a new addition to the Hydro X Series brings custom cooling to a whole new range of small-form-factor cases and builds – the XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo. The XD3 RGB features a high-performance Xylem DDC PWM pump and measures just 114mm x 114mm x 58mm, allowing it to be installed in small-form-factor cases such as the CORSAIR 280X.

16 Individually addressable, iCUE-controlled RGB LEDs light up the XD3’s integrated 180ml reservoir, putting both your customizable lighting and coolant on display. Like its larger counterpart, the XD3 RGB includes an integrated temperature sensor that provides real-time coolant temperatures and enables automatic cooling control when paired with an iCUE Commander PRO (sold separately) and CORSAIR iCUE software.