Corsair has been in the case market for a long time, but it has been some time since its last case announcement. Today that changes. Corsair has announced the 5000 series of mid-tower cases featuring the CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and the iCUE 5000X RGB. The goal of this lineup was to make simple yet effective mid-tower cases.

The Corsair 5000 Series Builds On The RapidRoute Cable Management Making Cable Management A Breeze

The interior of the case is designed to maximize airflow and help your system achieve a cleaner aesthetic. CORSAIR's RapidRoute cable management system was first seen on the 4000 series and has quickly become a fan favorite that minimizes the hassle of cable routing while still achieving a clean, professional look. The 5000 series takes it to another level with 25mm of cable routing depth behind the motherboard as well as a concealed cutout, wide enough to fit all major connectors to your motherboard.

On top of that, it also features multiple removable routing channels through which you can run all your cables out of sight and a magnetic door to hide the cables behind. The cutouts and channels make routing the fan cables easier. The 5000D and 5000D AIRFLOW include two 120mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology which is combined with anti-vortex vanes that concentrate airflow for enhanced cooling. The 5000X RGB goes for flashier fans, selecting three SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans each equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs.

The interior design is spacious and allows for plenty of cooling with up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans. This allows for two 360mm radiators to be run simultaneously. The available trays for storage don't disappoint either with up to 4 x 2.5in SSDs and 2 x 3.5in HDDs. We can't go without talking about the different front panels. The 5000D is equipped with a minimalist solid steel front panel. The 5000D AIRFLOW’s steel front panel is perforated with triangular cutouts for maximum airflow. The 5000X RGB makes for a breathtaking build encased in four tempered glass panels.

The 5000 series is a solid choice for those looking to build a new system and they are currently available on the Corsair website. The 5000D and 5000D AIRFLOW are both $164.99 whilst, the 5000X RGB is $204.99.