Corsair’s Connector-Shifting SHIFT ATX 3.0 PSU Prices Revealed: 1200W For $189.99 US

Corsair is going to launch its connector-shifting 'SHIFT' PSU lineup soon which utilizes the latest ATX 3.0 standard. These PSUs were revealed a few days ago, unofficially, and now we have the prices of the entire lineup.

Corsair SHIFT ATX 3.0 PSU Lineup Starts At $115 US For 750W Model, Goes Up To $190 US For 1200W

The Corsair SHIFT series PSUs have various features such as ATX 3.0 certification, three different models (CP-9020254-NA, CP-9020253-NA, and CP-9020252-NA) with each correlating with 1200W, 1000W, and 850W models, Corsair's Type 5 Gen 1 micro-fit power supply cables, a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan, and 80 PLUS Gold certification. Now Corsair doesn't have any visible Gen5.0 connectors on their SHIFT lineup but they will provide an adapter for use with graphics cards that make use of the 12VHPWR plugs.

The most unique aspect of this PSU lineup is that instead of having the connectors on the front, they are moved to the side. It begs to question if Corsair is on to something with its new designs & if this is the beginning of a "shift" in designing power supplies by other companies. Corsair hasn't used the Gen5 '12VHPWR' connector on the SHIFT PSUs and that may have to do with the overall clearance provided at the side of the PSU. As we know, the 12VHPWR connector needs around 35 mm of clearance before it can be bent, and most mATX or even ATX cases don't have that sort of room on the sides. As such, Corsair may have selected to go with standard 8-pin connectors that can be fed to a 12VHPWR adapter.

With that said, the prices of the Corsair SHIFT PSU lineup are somewhat decent, starting at $115 US for the base 750W model. The RM850 costs just $5 US more at $120 US. The high-end lineup goes above the $150 US range starting with the $160 US RM1000 SHIFT and the flagship RM1200 'SHIFT RM1200' costing $190 US. Following is the price list:

RM750 SHIFT PSU (750W) - $115 US

RM850 SHIFT PSU (850W) - $120 US

RM1000 SHIFT PSU (1000W) - $160 US

RM1200 SHIFT PSU (1200W) - $190 US

Expect more information from Corsair such as retail availability, final specifications, and more in the coming days.