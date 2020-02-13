Cooler Master has announced two micro-ATX ARGB towers: the MasterBox MB311L ARGB and the MasterBox MB320L ARGB, featuring a mesh and acrylic front panel, respectively. Both of these cases are exceedingly similar, offering Dual ARGB front intake fans, Tempered Glass side panels, and an Adaptable Drive cage.

The main difference between the MasterBox MB311L ARGB and MasterBox MB320L ARGB is that the MasterBox MB311L ARGB features a Fine Mesh front panel. This fine mesh front panel is located between two honeycomb vents on either side to maximize airflow. At the same time, the MasterBox MB320L ARGB features an acrylic front panel, which is smoked a shade darker to sharpen the contrast of the ARGB fans, highlighting this PC case's best features.

Both of these cases have a lot of the same features as:

Dual ARGB Fans Both of these cases feature Dual pre-installed the motherboard can manage 120 mm ARGB fans with a splitter, this allows you to customize your ARGB lighting system.

Tempered Glass Both of these cases feature a tempered glass panel, which allows you to see your components, whether those being components or custom-loop cooling. This tempered glass panel is an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.

Adaptable Drive Cage The drive cage is movable, able to shift toward the front to accommodate for PSU space, backward to provide additional radiator space, or if you need any more space, you can completely remove this drive cage.

Versatile Cooling Option These cases provide support for a total of six 120 mm fans, and front, top, and rear radiator placement ensures that you don't have to compromise components or compromise on performance.







Both of these cases are listed on Amazon, Cooler Master MasterBox MB311L ARGB Airflow mATX Tower is currently priced at $59.99 and is available for purchase now. At the same time, the Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB mATX Tower is also being priced at $59.99 but is only available for pre-order until February 18, 2020.