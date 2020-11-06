Control Ultimate Edition Will Release On PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S In Early 2021

Control Ultimate Edition will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in early 2021 and not before the end of 2020 as originally announced.

Remedy Entertainment confirmed today via a new tweet that their latest game will hit next-generation consoles in early 2021, as the team needs more time for polish.

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next-generation platforms early 2021. We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience!

The Control Ultimate Edition will include graphics improvements on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series as well as all the DLC released so far. Unfortunately, owners of the original release will not be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free, so they are basically forced to purchase the game again if they want to play it on the new consoles.

Even without the next-gen improvements and the DLC content, Control is a very interesting game that looks and plays great, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Control features Remedy's most original setting yet, the studio's most open-ended game environment yet and great action combat that makes you feel like a badass. The game also stands out on PC as one of the finest examples of real-time ray tracing to date. It shouldn't be passed upon by any action/adventure game fans, even if it's not quite a masterpiece.

Control Ultimate Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will release early next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.