Control Next-Gen Upgrade Will Require the Purchase of the New $40 Ultimate Edition

There will soon be some several new ways to play Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed Control. Until now, the game was available on PC vis the Epic Game Store, Xbox One, and PS4, but Remedy has announced Control Ultimate Edition is coming to Steam, Xbox Series X, and PS5, as well as existing platforms. The new Ultimate Edition will include all the game’s DLC as well as visual enhancements on XSX and PS5. You can check out a new 4K trailer for Control Ultimate Edition, below.

So, now that Control has been confirmed for next-gen consoles, will owners of the existing Xbox One and PS4 versions have free access to Smart-Delivery-style next gen upgrades? Unfortunately not. While those who buy Control Ultimate Edition on current consoles will be able to upgrade to XSX/PS5 for free, those who own the original version of the game will not. So yeah, those who bought Control for $60 at launch can’t upgrade, but those late to the game who buy the $40 Ultimate Edition can. That…doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Buy hey, weird next-gen upgrade plans aside, $40 for Control and all its DLC is a pretty damn good deal, so if you haven’t jumped in already, now’s the time. Here’s what Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo had to say about the game in his full review…

Control features Remedy's most original setting yet, the studio's most open-ended game environment yet and great action combat that makes you feel like a badass. The game also stands out on PC as one of the finest examples of real-time ray tracing to date. It shouldn't be passed upon by any action/adventure game fans, even if it's not quite a masterpiece.

Control Ultimate Edition launches on Steam on August 27, the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 10, Xbox Series X and PS5 before the end of the year, and physically on XSX and PS5 in early 2021. Phew, get all that? Any Control holdouts planning to grab the Ultimate Edition?