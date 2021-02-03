Control Ultimate Edition Current-Gen Comparison Highlights Solid Performance on PlayStation 5, Stuttering Issues on Xbox Series X|S

Control Ultimate Edition is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it seems like the differences are minimal between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version, with only some issues on Microsoft's consoles that are likely to be fixed in future updates.

Digital Foundry shared today a new comparison that highlights how resolution and performance are generally a match on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, with only some minor differences in gamma levels.

Without giving too much away, it's clear that Control in RT graphics mode has a significant amount of headroom beyond 30fps (but nowhere near 60 for the most part, it's worth stressing), the upshot being that in standard gameplay, both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 lock to their target frame-rate of 30. The only outlier here is the introduction of improper frame-pacing in very rare scenarios, but otherwise it's nearly faultless. In terms of quality settings and visual features, Series X and PlayStation 5 look like a complete match - with just a small difference in gamma levels.

While performance looks solid in all versions of the game, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Control Ultimate Edition, however, have some stuttering issues not found in the PlayStation 5 release in both graphics and performance modes.

Beyond this, Series X exhibits some stutter not seen on PS5 - regardless of it being set to graphics or performance modes. It crops up with the arrival of UI elements on screen and in standard traversal, and can be distracting. Our understanding is that Remedy is looking to address this in a future patch, but it's the only blemish in what is otherwise a very polished 30fps experience with some beautiful RT work.

Control Ultimate Edition is now available on PC and consoles.