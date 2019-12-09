Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle Is Available For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Cloud is a platform that is growing at an exponential rate. There is a huge demand of experts in the market and you can become one too. You don’t have to get yourself enrolled in classes to get this knowledge; we have something just for you. You can get the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle for a massive discount with Wccftech deals. With the help of this amazing bundle, you can start a lucrative career in just a few days!

Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle features

The bundle is extremely extensive. It contains 8 comprehensive courses and each course has something unique to teach you. The bundle has been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience. Here are highlights of what the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle has in store for you:

Google Cloud Platform Associate Cloud Engineer Bootcamp

Learn How to Deploy Solutions on the Google Cloud Console

Learn How to Deploy Solutions on the Google Cloud Console Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals

Adapt Your AWS Knowledge to the Google Cloud Platform

Adapt Your AWS Knowledge to the Google Cloud Platform Become a High Earning Cloud Architect

Get a Vendor-Neutral Crash Course in All Things Cloud Architecture

Get a Vendor-Neutral Crash Course in All Things Cloud Architecture Google Cloud Platform Data Storage Overview

Discover Why Google Cloud Platform Storage Can Work for Your Needs

Discover Why Google Cloud Platform Storage Can Work for Your Needs Google Cloud Architect Exam Bootcamp 2019

How to Pass the Google Cloud Architect Certification Exam on Your First Try

How to Pass the Google Cloud Architect Certification Exam on Your First Try DevOps On Google Cloud Platform

Push Towards a Six-Figure Salary By Mastering Today's Most In-Demand Skills

Push Towards a Six-Figure Salary By Mastering Today's Most In-Demand Skills Google Cloud Platform Networking Fundamentals

Get Familiar with Networking Skills on the Google Cloud Platform

Get Familiar with Networking Skills on the Google Cloud Platform Google Cloud Security Fundamentals

How to Secure Google Cloud Platforms

The bundle has been brought to you by Stone River. The company is an eLearning platform that was formed in 2011. Since then they have successfully helps thousands of students from all around the world. They provide high-quality content to everyone with a passion to learn anything in the world of technology.

Original Price Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle: $1,392

Wccftech Discount Price Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle: $39

15% off using code MerrySave15 (expires 12/25)