Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now
Cloud is a whole new platform that is quickly taking over and completely changing the way we work. You can start a very lucrative career in this field without having to join specialized colleges for this and spending thousands of bucks. Wccftech is offering a limited time offer on the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle. The discount offer will expire in a few short hours, so avail it right away.
Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle features
The bundle is extensive and contains 8 amazing courses. Each course has something unique to offer. In just a few hours, you will be an expert in all matters regarding Cloud. Here are highlights of what the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle has in store for you:
- Google Cloud Platform Associate Cloud Engineer Bootcamp
Learn How to Deploy Solutions on the Google Cloud Console
- Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals
Adapt Your AWS Knowledge to the Google Cloud Platform
- Become a High Earning Cloud Architect
Get a Vendor-Neutral Crash Course in All Things Cloud Architecture
- Google Cloud Platform Data Storage Overview
Discover Why Google Cloud Platform Storage Can Work for Your Needs
- Google Cloud Architect Exam Bootcamp 2019
How to Pass the Google Cloud Architect Certification Exam on Your First Try
- DevOps On Google Cloud Platform
Push Towards a Six-Figure Salary By Mastering Today's Most In-Demand Skills
- Google Cloud Platform Networking Fundamentals
Get Familiar with Networking Skills on the Google Cloud Platform
- Google Cloud Security Fundamentals
How to Secure Google Cloud Platforms
The courses have been designed and brought to you by Stone River eLearning. The company was founded a few years and they consider themselves experts in providing quality learning solutions to students all around the world. The courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience so you can trust them to teach you everything they know.
Original Price Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle: $1392
Wccftech Discount Price Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle: $39
