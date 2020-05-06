Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle Is Up For A Limited Time Discount Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now

Cloud is a whole new platform that is quickly taking over and completely changing the way we work. You can start a very lucrative career in this field without having to join specialized colleges for this and spending thousands of bucks. Wccftech is offering a limited time offer on the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle. The discount offer will expire in a few short hours, so avail it right away.

Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 8 amazing courses. Each course has something unique to offer. In just a few hours, you will be an expert in all matters regarding Cloud. Here are highlights of what the Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle has in store for you:

Google Cloud Platform Associate Cloud Engineer Bootcamp

Learn How to Deploy Solutions on the Google Cloud Console

Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals

Adapt Your AWS Knowledge to the Google Cloud Platform

Become a High Earning Cloud Architect

Get a Vendor-Neutral Crash Course in All Things Cloud Architecture

Google Cloud Platform Data Storage Overview

Discover Why Google Cloud Platform Storage Can Work for Your Needs

Google Cloud Architect Exam Bootcamp 2019

How to Pass the Google Cloud Architect Certification Exam on Your First Try

DevOps On Google Cloud Platform

Push Towards a Six-Figure Salary By Mastering Today's Most In-Demand Skills

Google Cloud Platform Networking Fundamentals

Get Familiar with Networking Skills on the Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Security Fundamentals

How to Secure Google Cloud Platforms

The courses have been designed and brought to you by Stone River eLearning. The company was founded a few years and they consider themselves experts in providing quality learning solutions to students all around the world. The courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience so you can trust them to teach you everything they know.

Original Price Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle: $1392

Wccftech Discount Price Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle: $39