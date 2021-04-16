Colorful’s CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen Is The Perfect Motherboard For White PC Builds, Costs $200 US

If you're planning to build a white color-themed gaming PC and aren't sure which motherboard to go for, then Colorful has you covered with its CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen. There aren't many white motherboards to select from but Colorful does offer both Intel Z590 & AMD X570 options to select from.

Colorful's CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen Motherboard Goes For An All-White Design & Is Perfect For White Gaming Builds

The Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen comes with full support for Intel's 10th & 11th Gen CPUs. Power delivery on the motherboard includes a 10+2 phase (60A Dr.MOS) design which is powered by a single 8-pin connector. There are two massive heatsinks covering the power delivery & the one close to the rear I/O panel extends as an I/O cover plate.

Colorful Adds The GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune To Its Offerings – The Only RTX 3070 Offering With AIO Cooling

Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen Motherboard Features:

Supports 10th Gen and 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

4 DIMM, Support DDR4 3200/2933 (OC support)

Memory overclocking also depends on the matching CPU and memory itself!

6 SATA3.0 ports

2 M.2 slots

Silk-screen"M2_KEYM2": Support PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD

Silk-screen"M2_KEYM1": support PCIe Gen3 x4/SATA/Optane

All support 2242/2260/2280 size SSD

Integrated 1000M LAN

6-Channel High Definition Audio CODEC

DP+HDMI ports

6 USB2.0 (2 rear,2 header)

2 USB3.2 Gen2(1 Type-A+1 Type-C)

6 USB3.2 Gen1 ports(4 rear,2 header)

1 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless LAN

2 5V 3-pin RGB headers, 2 12V 4-pin RGB headers









There are four DDR4 DIMM slots that support native speeds of 3200 MHz & also overclocked XMP profiles with capacities of up to 128 GB. The Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen features two PCIe x16 slots (1 Gen4 x16 & 1 Gen 3x4), a single PCIe 3.0 x1 slot, and dual M.2 slots. Both M.2 slots are cooled by M.2 heatsinks which feature a brushed silver design. Storage options include three SATA III ports.

In terms of I/O, the Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen is loaded with features that include 1 PS2 port, 1 HDMI port, 1 DP port, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A + Type-C) ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 3-channel audio jack and dual antennas for WiFi 6E connectivity. The Ethernet LAN port is powered by the Realtek RTL8111H 1GB LAN controller while audio is powered by a high-end 6-channel audio codec. The board features a pre-installed I/O cover.

Following is an unboxing of the motherboard done by Mydrivers:

Other features of the Colorful CVN Z590M Gaming Frozen motherboard include three ARGB 3-pin headers which are compliant with Colorful's iGame RGB software. The motherboard comes with an all-white color scheme which makes it perfect for white PC builds. The motherboard costs $200 US which is decent given the specs and if you're looking for an AMD option, then Colorful also has the CVN X570 Gaming Frozen on offer for around $150 US.