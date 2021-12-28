Colorful Unveils Entry-Level Warhalberd CN600 NVMe M.2 Gen 3 SSDs: 256 GB For $39 US & 512 GB For $59 US

Colorful has released two entry-level PCIe Gen 3 SSDs under their new Warhalberd brand which features capacities of up to 512 GB.

Colorful Launches Warhalberd Entry-Level PCIe Gen 3 NVMe M.2 SSDs: 512 GB For $59 US & 256 GB For $39 US

Press Release: Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming, and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, proudly presents its first-ever PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid-state drive – the COLORFUL WarHalberd CN600. COLORFUL collaborated with Yangtze Memory (YMTC) and Maxio Technology for the CN600 SSD. The cooperation between the companies will ensure the quality and performance of the flash components and the NVMe controller.

The WarHalberd CN600 NVMe SSD is a low-profile NVMe SSD in a standard 2280 M.2 form factor, designed for desktop PCs, laptops, ultrabooks, and mini-PCs. Using PCIe 3.0 X4 interface, the WarHalberd CN600 delivers speeds of up to 3300MB/s read and up to 2600MB/s write. The SSD will be offered in 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Specifications

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL Warhalberd CN600 NVMe SSD will be available in 256GB and 512GB capacities with an MSRP of $39 and $59, respectively.